Itasca’s finance scene is busy right now, especially around construction and tech. If you’ve got accounting chops, there are some solid roles worth a look.

Employer: PirTano Construction Company

PirTano Construction Company Location: Itasca, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This early-career role supports financial reporting, month-end close, budgeting, forecasting, and project accounting. Good fit if you have 3–5 years in accounting/finance and want hands-on experience with construction WIP, job costing, and NetSuite/Excel.

Employer: IFS (Copperleaf)

Location: Itasca, IL (hybrid/flexible)

(hybrid/flexible) Type: Full-time

Salary: $133,000–$150,000 + bonus

Lead financial controllership for consulting services: SOW review, revenue recognition (ASC 606/IFRS 15), project P&Ls, and margin analysis. Ideal if you have 8+ years in professional services finance or SaaS and are comfortable owning numbers in front of senior leadership.

Employer: Michael Page (recruiting for a large General Contractor near Itasca)

(recruiting for a large General Contractor near Itasca) Location: Near Itasca, IL (hybrid – 2 days WFH)

(hybrid – 2 days WFH) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive with bonus)

Own project financials from setup in CMiC to budgeting, WIP reporting, billing, and subcontractor pay apps. Strong match if you know construction job costing, Excel, and like partnering closely with project managers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s room to match your experience to what they need.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.