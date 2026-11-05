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🚚 Itasca, IL Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings
Itasca’s logistics scene is busy right now, with global freight players and niche industrial firms hiring. If you like keeping goods moving and details tight, these roles are worth a look.
Freight Forwarder, Ocean Import
- Employer: DSV – Global Transport and Logistics
- Location: Itasca, IL (N Arlington Heights Rd)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $22.50 – $26.50 per hour
Handle high-volume ocean import shipments for major accounts at a global logistics leader. This role is customer-facing and detail-heavy—perfect if you know international shipping rules and like owning the process from booking to billing.
Customs Entry Writer
- Employer: OEC Group
- Location: Itasca, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $55,000 – $65,000 per year
Prepare and file customs entries so imports clear U.S. Customs on time. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of entry writing, like working with data, and want solid benefits plus growth in a busy freight forwarding company.
Aftermarket Back Office Specialist
- Employer: MEISYSTEM INC (MEI USA)
- Location: Hybrid remote in Itasca, IL 60143
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $26.00 – $34.00 per hour
Support the aftermarket and operations teams by receiving and processing incoming parts and repair orders in Microsoft Dynamics 365. Great for someone detail-focused who wants steady weekday hours, hybrid work, and strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local logistics employers often grow fast and notice motivated candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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