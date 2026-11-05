🚚 Itasca, IL Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Itasca’s logistics scene is busy right now, with global freight players and niche industrial firms hiring. If you like keeping goods moving and details tight, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: DSV – Global Transport and Logistics

DSV – Global Transport and Logistics Location: Itasca, IL (N Arlington Heights Rd)

Itasca, IL (N Arlington Heights Rd) Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.50 – $26.50 per hour

Handle high-volume ocean import shipments for major accounts at a global logistics leader. This role is customer-facing and detail-heavy—perfect if you know international shipping rules and like owning the process from booking to billing.

Employer: OEC Group

Location: Itasca, IL

Itasca, IL Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $65,000 per year

Prepare and file customs entries so imports clear U.S. Customs on time. Good fit if you have 1–3 years of entry writing, like working with data, and want solid benefits plus growth in a busy freight forwarding company.

Employer: MEISYSTEM INC (MEI USA)

Location: Hybrid remote in Itasca, IL 60143

Hybrid remote in Itasca, IL 60143 Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.00 – $34.00 per hour

Support the aftermarket and operations teams by receiving and processing incoming parts and repair orders in Microsoft Dynamics 365. Great for someone detail-focused who wants steady weekday hours, hybrid work, and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local logistics employers often grow fast and notice motivated candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.