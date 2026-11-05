📣 Itasca, IL Sales & Marketing – Multiple Local & Hybrid Roles

Itasca has a nice mix of hands-on local companies and global tech firms hiring in sales and marketing right now. Good options here whether you like field sales, creative work, or SaaS customer success.

Employer: Equipment Depot

Equipment Depot Location: Itasca, IL (office, job sites, industrial locations)

(office, job sites, industrial locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Territory outside sales role selling new/used material handling equipment and aftermarket products. You’ll own a defined territory, grow revenue and market share, visit customer sites, and work closely with management on sales strategy and follow-up.

Employer: Christ Panos Foods Inc.

Location: Itasca, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Creative, hands-on role where you run the marketing calendar, design flyers, manage social media, and help plan company events and food shows. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match and profit sharing, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: IFS

Location: Itasca, IL (hybrid/flexible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Customer-facing SaaS role helping clients onboard and adopt IFS.ai Logistics. You’ll coordinate onboarding, track adoption metrics, deliver training, and turn customer feedback into clear actions, working with global teams in a flexible, hybrid setup.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings you can explore.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.