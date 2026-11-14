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📅 Run the Issaquah Turkey Trot 5K to support local families
📅 Issaquah Turkey Trot 5K supports local food bank
The Issaquah Turkey Trot 5K is a fun, casual, all-ages event in downtown Issaquah (98027) that raises money for the Issaquah Food & Clothing Bank and its work in East King County.
Participants can run, walk, stroll, or trot a three-mile course through downtown. Kids can join a “Gobble Wobble” along the route, and many people dress up in Thanksgiving-themed costumes.
Registration fees (age 11 and up):
- $35 – Now through October 30
- $40 – October 31–November 25
- $45 – Thanksgiving Day
Kids 10 and under: $15
Infants and toddlers only need to be registered if you want a t-shirt for them.
All registrations include a race bib and t-shirt (t-shirt sizes are only guaranteed for Early Bird registrations by October 30).
More Info: Calendar • Issaquah Turkey Trot
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