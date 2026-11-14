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🍽️ Issaquah Food Service Jobs with Multiple Tip-Eligible Roles
Issaquah’s food scene is busy and hiring, from casual Mediterranean spots to senior living dining rooms. If you like fast-paced work and friendly teams, these openings are worth a look.
Restaurant Shift Leader or Lead 1 – Tip Eligible
- Employer: Garlic Crush
- Location: Issaquah, WA (in person)
- Type: Part-time (10–29 hrs) or Full-time (30–39 hrs)
- Pay: $25.00/hour + tips, benefits for full-time (medical, dental, vision, Teladoc)
Lead shifts at a family-owned Mediterranean restaurant with a warm, team-focused vibe and frequent pay increases. You’ll supervise front and back of house, train staff, and keep service smooth.
Highlights:
- Tip-eligible, food discount, flexible schedule
- Growth and advancement across 5 locations
- Must be 16+, have a King County WA Food Handler Permit, 2+ years restaurant supervisory experience, and be able to work weekends
Kitchen Supervisor – Tip Eligible
- Employer: Garlic Crush
- Location: Issaquah, WA (in person)
- Type: Part-time (10–29 hrs) or Full-time (30–39 hrs)
- Pay: $24.00/hour + tips, benefits for full-time (medical, dental, vision, Teladoc)
Run the back-of-house at the same popular Mediterranean spot, focusing on kitchen operations and team training. Good fit if you like structure, speed, and mentoring cooks.
Highlights:
- Tip-eligible, food discount, flexible schedule, referral program
- Family-owned, growth opportunities, frequent pay increases
- Must be 16+, have a King County WA Food Handler Permit, 2+ years restaurant supervisory experience, and be able to work weekends
FT Dining Room Server
- Employer: Village Concepts of Issaquah – Spiritwood at Pine Lake
- Location: Issaquah, WA (in person)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $18.50/hour, exact rate based on experience, skills, location
Serve meals and connect with residents in a senior living community with steady hours and strong benefits. Shifts include 6am–2pm and 11am–7pm, with weekends required.
Highlights:
- Health, dental, vision (FT), PTO, 6 paid holidays, matching IRA, company-paid life insurance
- Free meal on shift, paid training, employee discount, referral program
- Must be 18+, pass a DSHS background check, be authorized to work in the US, and available weekends
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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