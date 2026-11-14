Issaquah’s food scene is busy and hiring, from casual Mediterranean spots to senior living dining rooms. If you like fast-paced work and friendly teams, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Garlic Crush

Garlic Crush Location: Issaquah, WA (in person)

Issaquah, WA (in person) Type: Part-time (10–29 hrs) or Full-time (30–39 hrs)

Part-time (10–29 hrs) or Full-time (30–39 hrs) Pay: $25.00/hour + tips, benefits for full-time (medical, dental, vision, Teladoc)

Lead shifts at a family-owned Mediterranean restaurant with a warm, team-focused vibe and frequent pay increases. You’ll supervise front and back of house, train staff, and keep service smooth.

Highlights:

Tip-eligible, food discount, flexible schedule

Growth and advancement across 5 locations

Must be 16+, have a King County WA Food Handler Permit, 2+ years restaurant supervisory experience, and be able to work weekends

Employer: Garlic Crush

Garlic Crush Location: Issaquah, WA (in person)

Issaquah, WA (in person) Type: Part-time (10–29 hrs) or Full-time (30–39 hrs)

Part-time (10–29 hrs) or Full-time (30–39 hrs) Pay: $24.00/hour + tips, benefits for full-time (medical, dental, vision, Teladoc)

Run the back-of-house at the same popular Mediterranean spot, focusing on kitchen operations and team training. Good fit if you like structure, speed, and mentoring cooks.

Highlights:

Tip-eligible, food discount, flexible schedule, referral program

Family-owned, growth opportunities, frequent pay increases

Must be 16+, have a King County WA Food Handler Permit, 2+ years restaurant supervisory experience, and be able to work weekends

Employer: Village Concepts of Issaquah – Spiritwood at Pine Lake

Location: Issaquah, WA (in person)

Issaquah, WA (in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $18.50/hour, exact rate based on experience, skills, location

Serve meals and connect with residents in a senior living community with steady hours and strong benefits. Shifts include 6am–2pm and 11am–7pm, with weekends required.

Highlights:

Health, dental, vision (FT), PTO , 6 paid holidays, matching IRA, company-paid life insurance

, 6 paid holidays, matching IRA, company-paid life insurance Free meal on shift, paid training, employee discount, referral program

Must be 18+, pass a DSHS background check, be authorized to work in the US, and available weekends

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.