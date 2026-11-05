📅 Harry Potter Night for ages 7–11 in Issaquah

📅 Harry Potter Night for Kids at Issaquah Community Center

Bring your young witches and wizards to Harry Potter Night on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM at the Issaquah Community Center, 301 Rainier Blvd S, Issaquah, WA 98027.

Kids ages 7 to 11 y 12m can:

Get sorted into their Hogwarts House

Craft their own wand

Mix up butterbeer and mysterious potions

Play in a high-energy Quidditch match

It’s an evening of magic and fun for Harry Potter fans and anyone who just wants a playful night out. Perfect for school-age kids who love imaginative play and themed activities.