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Issaquah

📅 Harry Potter Night for ages 7–11 in Issaquah

5 days ago
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📅 Harry Potter Night for Kids at Issaquah Community Center

Bring your young witches and wizards to Harry Potter Night on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM at the Issaquah Community Center, 301 Rainier Blvd S, Issaquah, WA 98027.

Kids ages 7 to 11 y 12m can:

  • Get sorted into their Hogwarts House
  • Craft their own wand
  • Mix up butterbeer and mysterious potions
  • Play in a high-energy Quidditch match

It’s an evening of magic and fun for Harry Potter fans and anyone who just wants a playful night out. Perfect for school-age kids who love imaginative play and themed activities.

More Info: Calendar • Harry Potter Night

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