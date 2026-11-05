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Issaquah
📅 Harry Potter Night for ages 7–11 in Issaquah
5 days ago
📅 Harry Potter Night for Kids at Issaquah Community Center
Bring your young witches and wizards to Harry Potter Night on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM at the Issaquah Community Center, 301 Rainier Blvd S, Issaquah, WA 98027.
Kids ages 7 to 11 y 12m can:
- Get sorted into their Hogwarts House
- Craft their own wand
- Mix up butterbeer and mysterious potions
- Play in a high-energy Quidditch match
It’s an evening of magic and fun for Harry Potter fans and anyone who just wants a playful night out. Perfect for school-age kids who love imaginative play and themed activities.
More Info: Calendar • Harry Potter Night
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