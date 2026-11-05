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Issaquah
⚠️ Lodging Tax Committee special meeting Nov. 10, 2026
4 days ago
⚠️ Lodging Tax Advisory Committee special meeting Nov. 10
The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) is holding a special meeting on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, from 2:00–3:30 PM.
You can join:
- In person: Steelhead Room, 235 1st Ave. SE, Issaquah, WA 98027
- By computer (Teams): use the “Click here to join the meeting” link, or enter Meeting ID: 290 540 512 047 359 and Passcode: nX6q3TE6
- By phone: call 1-206-485-0299 and enter meeting number 172 502 813#
This meeting was rescheduled from November 16, 2026.
If you plan to make verbal comments, email [email protected]. To submit written comments, email [email protected].
More Info: Calendar • Lodging Tax Advisory Committee - Specia...
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