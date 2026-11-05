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Issaquah

⚠️ Lodging Tax Committee special meeting Nov. 10, 2026

4 days ago
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⚠️ Lodging Tax Advisory Committee special meeting Nov. 10

The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) is holding a special meeting on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, from 2:00–3:30 PM.

You can join:

  • In person: Steelhead Room, 235 1st Ave. SE, Issaquah, WA 98027
  • By computer (Teams): use the “Click here to join the meeting” link, or enter Meeting ID: 290 540 512 047 359 and Passcode: nX6q3TE6
  • By phone: call 1-206-485-0299 and enter meeting number 172 502 813#

This meeting was rescheduled from November 16, 2026.

If you plan to make verbal comments, email [email protected]. To submit written comments, email [email protected].

More Info: Calendar • Lodging Tax Advisory Committee - Specia...

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