⚠️ Lodging Tax Committee special meeting Nov. 10, 2026

⚠️ Lodging Tax Advisory Committee special meeting Nov. 10 The Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) is holding a special meeting on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, from 2:00–3:30 PM. You can join: In person: Steelhead Room, 235 1st Ave. SE, Issaquah, WA 98027

By computer (Teams): use the “Click here to join the meeting” link, or enter Meeting ID: 290 540 512 047 359 and Passcode: nX6q3TE6

use the “Click here to join the meeting” link, or enter and By phone: call 1-206-485-0299 and enter meeting number 172 502 813# This meeting was rescheduled from November 16, 2026. If you plan to make verbal comments, email [email protected]. To submit written comments, email [email protected].

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