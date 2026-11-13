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Islip
🌧️ Coastal flood advisory today, Nov. 13, in Islip area
10 days ago
🌧️ Coastal flood advisory today, Nov. 13
A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect Friday, 11/13, from 9 AM to 3 PM for Southwest and Southeast Suffolk Counties, including the Town of Islip.
Up to ½ foot of water above ground level is expected in low-lying, flood‑prone spots near the waterfront and shoreline.
Please:
- Allow extra travel time; some roads may be closed.
- Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.
- Take steps now to protect flood‑prone property.
- If you’re flying from Islip MacArthur Airport, check with your airline for any changes.
Key numbers:
- Downed trees & emergencies (Town of Islip): 631-224-5306
- Downed wires / power outages (PSEG LI): text OUT to 773454 or call 800-490-0075
- Suffolk County Non-Emergency Hotline: 311
For updated forecasts, visit www.weather.gov/okx.
More Info: Coastal Flood Advisory - 11/13/2026
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