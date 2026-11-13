🌧️ Coastal flood advisory today, Nov. 13

A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect Friday, 11/13, from 9 AM to 3 PM for Southwest and Southeast Suffolk Counties, including the Town of Islip.

Up to ½ foot of water above ground level is expected in low-lying, flood‑prone spots near the waterfront and shoreline.

Please:

Allow extra travel time ; some roads may be closed.

; some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth.

around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take steps now to protect flood‑prone property .

. If you’re flying from Islip MacArthur Airport, check with your airline for any changes.

Key numbers:

Downed trees & emergencies (Town of Islip): 631-224-5306

Downed wires / power outages (PSEG LI): text OUT to 773454 or call 800-490-0075

Suffolk County Non-Emergency Hotline: 311

For updated forecasts, visit www.weather.gov/okx.