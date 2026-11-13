Island Lake has some very special cats waiting for their forever families. All of these kitties are with Redemption Road Rescue Rehab Inc. and are looking for safe, patient, and loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue Rehab Inc.

Phone: (847) 338-3252

Silo is a tiny, shy sweetheart who was found on the streets of Chicago. She can be nervous with new people, but under that timid side is a loving kitten who is slowly learning that humans can be kind. She’s making progress every day with her confidence and social skills and needs a calm, patient home that will give her time to blossom.

👉 Meet Silo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue Rehab Inc.

Phone: (847) 338-3252

Hazel is a calm, gentle girl who loves the simple things: a sunny window, a cozy nap, and quiet affection when she’s in the mood. She’s friendly but also independent, and would be a great match for someone who wants a laid-back companion rather than a high-energy cat.

👉 Meet Hazel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue Rehab Inc.

Phone: (847) 338-3252

Brookie is a social butterfly who loves attention and pets. She has a fun-loving, playful side and enjoys running around, chasing toys, and showing off her cute antics. She also gets along well with other cats, making her a nice choice for a multi-cat home.

👉 Meet Brookie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue Rehab Inc.

Phone: (847) 338-3252

Batman is a handsome, social boy who loves being the center of attention. He enjoys pets, scratches, and even belly rubs. He’s also very vocal and will happily “talk” to you when he wants extra love. With his sweet, outgoing nature, he’s sure to win hearts quickly.

👉 Meet Batman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly White

Mostly White Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue Rehab Inc.

Phone: (847) 338-3252

Whimsy is a stunning, sweet, and affectionate young girl who was rescued from the streets. She has learned to trust people and now loves to share her affection with her favorite humans. She’s social and loving, and would be thrilled to go home with one of her siblings, Wrench or Whispy, if possible.

👉 Meet Whimsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue Rehab Inc.

Phone: (847) 338-3252

Whispy is a beautiful kitten still getting used to the world after being rescued. She learned to be independent, so new people can feel a bit scary at first. She’s slowly discovering that humans can be kind and is making steady progress with her social skills. She needs a patient family willing to give her time, love, and understanding.

👉 Meet Whispy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue Rehab Inc.

Phone: (847) 338-3252

Wrench is a grateful little guy who’s happy to be off the streets and learning that the world can be safe and kind. He may be a bit nervous at first, but with time and patience, his confident, fun-loving personality starts to shine. He’s working hard on his social skills and will thrive in a secure, loving home.

👉 Meet Wrench and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue Rehab Inc.

Phone: (847) 338-3252

Rabbit is a gorgeous tortoiseshell kitten with a big, playful personality. She’s friendly, fun-loving, and full of silly antics that will keep you smiling. Rabbit is described as a great fit for a family with children, other cats, or even dogs, and would bring lots of joy to a busy, loving home.

👉 Meet Rabbit and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Tortoiseshell

Tortoiseshell Shelter: Redemption Road Rescue Rehab Inc.

Phone: (847) 338-3252

Racoon is another adorable tortoiseshell baby with a sweet, charming personality. She’s friendly, playful, and loves to brighten up the day with her goofy kitten behavior. She’s a social girl who is expected to do well in a home with kids, other cats, and dogs, and is ready to find her forever family.

👉 Meet Racoon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Island Lake, IL and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Call Redemption Road Rescue Rehab Inc. at (847) 338-3252 or click the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.