Island County is seeking a District 1 resident (central and south Whidbey Island) to serve on the Conservation Futures Program Citizens Advisory Board, which reviews conservation project proposals and advises how to use funds to protect natural areas, forests, farmland, and open spaces. Interested Island County residents in District 1 can email the CFP Coordinator at cfp@islandcountywa.gov and submit the Island County Citizen Advisory Board application. More information: https://www.islandcountywa.gov/902/Citizens-Advisory-Board

This content is adapted from materials provided by Island County Public Health Department