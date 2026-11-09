Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Island County

📅 Learn how Island County Public Health protects daily life

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ikcw2_1Gv2syQG00

📅 Learn What Island County Public Health Really Does

Ever wonder what your local health department actually does day to day?

Join Island County Public Health Director Shawn Morris, ND, MPH for a short, visual talk that walks through the behind-the-scenes work that affects daily life on Whidbey and Camano Islands.

You’ll hear about:

  • Septic permits and safe drinking water
  • Salmon recovery and shoreline restoration
  • Nurse home visits for new families

When: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, 3:00–4:00 pm
Where: Coupeville Library Meeting Room, Coupeville Library, 788 NW Alexander St, Coupeville, WA 98239

Come see how all these pieces connect, and meet the team working to keep our community healthy.

More Info: Behind the Scenes: A Tour of Public Health on Our ...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments