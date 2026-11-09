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📅 Learn how Island County Public Health protects daily life
📅 Learn What Island County Public Health Really Does
Ever wonder what your local health department actually does day to day?
Join Island County Public Health Director Shawn Morris, ND, MPH for a short, visual talk that walks through the behind-the-scenes work that affects daily life on Whidbey and Camano Islands.
You’ll hear about:
- Septic permits and safe drinking water
- Salmon recovery and shoreline restoration
- Nurse home visits for new families
When: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, 3:00–4:00 pm
Where: Coupeville Library Meeting Room, Coupeville Library, 788 NW Alexander St, Coupeville, WA 98239
Come see how all these pieces connect, and meet the team working to keep our community healthy.
More Info: Behind the Scenes: A Tour of Public Health on Our ...
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