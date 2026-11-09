📅 Learn how Island County Public Health protects daily life

📅 Learn What Island County Public Health Really Does

Ever wonder what your local health department actually does day to day?

Join Island County Public Health Director Shawn Morris, ND, MPH for a short, visual talk that walks through the behind-the-scenes work that affects daily life on Whidbey and Camano Islands.

You’ll hear about:

Septic permits and safe drinking water

and Salmon recovery and shoreline restoration

and Nurse home visits for new families

When: Tuesday, November 10, 2026, 3:00–4:00 pm

Where: Coupeville Library Meeting Room, Coupeville Library, 788 NW Alexander St, Coupeville, WA 98239

Come see how all these pieces connect, and meet the team working to keep our community healthy.