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Islamorada
📅 Nov. 17–21: America 250 events in Islamorada & Big Pine
2 days ago
📅 Nov. 17–21: America 250 Florida Keys events
Monroe County is hosting a full week of patriotic events in Islamorada and Big Pine Key to honor America’s 250th anniversary and the heroes and victims of 9/11.
Tues, Nov. 17 – Founders Park, Islamorada
- 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit: Noon–5:30 p.m. (about 30‑minute guided tours with retired NYC firefighters/first responders)
Wed, Nov. 18 – Founders Park, Islamorada
- 9/11 Exhibit: Noon–5:30 p.m.
- America 250 Celebration: 5–8 p.m.
- 5:30 p.m. U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team
- Live music by The Carousers
- Food, bounce houses, community partners
- 7 p.m. Patriotic drone show
Fri, Nov. 20 – Big Pine Key Community Park
- 9/11 Exhibit: 2–5:30 p.m.
- America 250 Celebration: 5–8 p.m.
- 5:30 p.m. Golden Knights
- Live music by Pierce August Band
- Food, bounce houses, community partners
- 7 p.m. Drone show
- 5K registration & packet pickup
Sat, Nov. 21 – Big Pine Key Community Park
- Tunnel to Towers 5K, 9 a.m. – run or walk in support of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Register: https://t2t.org/venue/big-pine-park/
- 9/11 Exhibit: 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
Bring family and friends for this week of remembrance and celebration.
More Info: Nov. 17-21: America 250 Florida Keys • Monroe Coun...
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