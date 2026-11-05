📅 Nov. 17–21: America 250 events in Islamorada & Big Pine

📅 Nov. 17–21: America 250 Florida Keys events

Monroe County is hosting a full week of patriotic events in Islamorada and Big Pine Key to honor America’s 250th anniversary and the heroes and victims of 9/11.

Tues, Nov. 17 – Founders Park, Islamorada

9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit: Noon–5:30 p.m. (about 30‑minute guided tours with retired NYC firefighters/first responders)

Wed, Nov. 18 – Founders Park, Islamorada

9/11 Exhibit : Noon–5:30 p.m.

: America 250 Celebration : 5–8 p.m. 5:30 p.m. U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team Live music by The Carousers Food, bounce houses, community partners 7 p.m. Patriotic drone show

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Fri, Nov. 20 – Big Pine Key Community Park

9/11 Exhibit : 2–5:30 p.m.

: America 250 Celebration : 5–8 p.m. 5:30 p.m. Golden Knights Live music by Pierce August Band Food, bounce houses, community partners 7 p.m. Drone show 5K registration & packet pickup

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Sat, Nov. 21 – Big Pine Key Community Park

Tunnel to Towers 5K , 9 a.m. – run or walk in support of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Register: https://t2t.org/venue/big-pine-park/

, – run or walk in support of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Register: 9/11 Exhibit: 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Bring family and friends for this week of remembrance and celebration.