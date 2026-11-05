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Islamorada

📅 Nov. 17–21: America 250 events in Islamorada & Big Pine

2 days ago
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📅 Nov. 17–21: America 250 Florida Keys events

Monroe County is hosting a full week of patriotic events in Islamorada and Big Pine Key to honor America’s 250th anniversary and the heroes and victims of 9/11.

Tues, Nov. 17 – Founders Park, Islamorada

  • 9/11 NEVER FORGET Mobile Exhibit: Noon–5:30 p.m. (about 30‑minute guided tours with retired NYC firefighters/first responders)

Wed, Nov. 18 – Founders Park, Islamorada

  • 9/11 Exhibit: Noon–5:30 p.m.
  • America 250 Celebration: 5–8 p.m.
    • 5:30 p.m. U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team
    • Live music by The Carousers
    • Food, bounce houses, community partners
    • 7 p.m. Patriotic drone show

Fri, Nov. 20 – Big Pine Key Community Park

  • 9/11 Exhibit: 2–5:30 p.m.
  • America 250 Celebration: 5–8 p.m.
    • 5:30 p.m. Golden Knights
    • Live music by Pierce August Band
    • Food, bounce houses, community partners
    • 7 p.m. Drone show
    • 5K registration & packet pickup

Sat, Nov. 21 – Big Pine Key Community Park

  • Tunnel to Towers 5K, 9 a.m. – run or walk in support of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Register: https://t2t.org/venue/big-pine-park/
  • 9/11 Exhibit: 9 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

Bring family and friends for this week of remembrance and celebration.

More Info: Nov. 17-21: America 250 Florida Keys • Monroe Coun...

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