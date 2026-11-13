Healthcare hiring is steady in Ishpeming, MI, especially around UP Health System – Bell and travel roles coming into town. If you’re in respiratory or surgical support, there are a few solid options to check out.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Ishpeming, MI

Type: Travel / Internship , 13-week assignment, 36 hrs/week , 12-hour day shifts

, 13-week assignment, , Pay: $2,427 per week (based on 12-hour shifts, 36 hrs/week)

This is a travel Respiratory Therapist role for allied health pros who want good pay plus a change of scenery. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 support from the LRS team.

Employer: Lifepoint Health® – UP Health System Bell

Location: Ishpeming, MI

Type: PRN / Part-time , 8-hour varied shifts

, Pay: Not listed

Great if you want flexible hours while keeping your acute care skills sharp. You’ll handle blood gases, deliver and monitor respiratory treatments, respond to codes, and educate patients and families. Requires Michigan RRT license, Associate’s in respiratory care, BLS, and PALS/NRP within a year.

Employer: Lifepoint Health® – UP Health System Bell

Location: Ishpeming, MI

Type: Full-time , weekdays only, 8-hour shifts , start between 6:00–9:00 a.m. , on-call rotation after orientation

, weekdays only, , start between , on-call rotation after orientation Pay: Not listed

Ideal if you like a steady weekday schedule in the OR. You’ll support a wide range of patient ages and surgical services, with strong benefits, PTO, wellness programs, and tuition/loan assistance. Prior experience (6+ months) and BLS are required; surgical tech program grad is preferred.

If any of these fit your skills, click through, skim the full details, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.