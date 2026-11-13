Irwindale’s plants are busy right now, with food, beverage, and metal processing companies all hiring. If you like fast-paced production work, there are some solid options here.

Employer: City Brewing Company

City Brewing Company Location: Irwindale, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role keeping high-speed beverage packaging lines running. You’ll troubleshoot mechanical and electrical issues, rebuild gearboxes and pumps, and work with welding, hydraulics, and pneumatics. Must be open to any shift, weekends, and holidays in a loud, fast food-production environment.

Employer: Bonduelle

Location: Irwindale, CA (on-site)

Type: Not stated (hourly, on-site)

Not stated (hourly, on-site) Salary: $20.75/hour

Support the production team in a cold, wet, 24-hour plant making plant-based foods. You’ll track and scan packaging materials, keep inventory accurate in their systems, and help keep lines running efficiently. Good fit if you’re organized, okay with refrigerated areas, and comfortable with basic computers and math.

Employer: Metal Processing Group, an Affiliate of The Heico Companies

Location: Irwindale, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $35–$40/hour

Office-based manufacturing role planning and tracking production for a steel wire products group. You’ll build schedules, manage inventory, run reports, and work closely with supervisors to keep orders on time. Great if you have 2+ years in manufacturing, strong Excel/ERP skills, and like data and problem-solving.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on shifts, benefits, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.