Irvington’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet. Here are a few local roles hiring now, with clear pay and simple requirements.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Irvington, NJ (Clinton Ave.)

(Clinton Ave.) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.92/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health insurance for full-time, bonus eligibility for management roles

You’ll take phone orders, work the register, prep food, stock ingredients, and help keep the store clean. Good fit if you’re quick with basic math, comfortable on a computer or touch screen, and like a fast-paced team setting.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Irvington, NJ

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $15.92 – $20.50/hour (depends on experience and other factors)

(depends on experience and other factors) Benefits: See full list at Walgreens benefits site (health, PTO, discounts, and more)

Front-of-store role where you greet customers, run the register, handle returns, stock shelves, and help with photo services and online order pickup. Good if you want steady hours, like talking to people, and don’t mind evenings or weekends.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Irvington, NJ

Type: Part-time

Pay Range: $15.92 – $20.50/hour (depends on experience and other factors)

(depends on experience and other factors) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discount, 401(k), flexible hours, training programs (with a 30-hour work week)

Similar duties as the full-time role—cashier work, stocking, customer help, and store upkeep—but with more flexible hours. Nice option if you need a second job or can’t commit to full-time yet.

If one of these looks right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.