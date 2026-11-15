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💻 Irving, TX Tech Hiring Now: Multiple High-Paying IT Roles
Irving’s tech scene is busy right now, with strong demand for senior engineers and data pros. If you’ve got solid experience, there are some well-paid roles worth a look.
Lead Software Engineer – Capgemini
- Employer: Capgemini
- Location: Irving, TX (onsite/Capgemini office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $100,000–$118,650 base (plus potential incentives/bonuses)
Lead complex software projects end-to-end at a global tech and consulting firm. This role is for a highly experienced engineer who can own the full SDLC, guide other engineers, and help shape long-term client partnerships, with a structured benefits package and clear career paths.
Systems Architect – Bright Vision Technologies
- Employer: Bright Vision Technologies
- Location: Remote (listed for Irving, TX area)
- Type: Full-time, direct W2 (no C2C/1099)
- Salary: $115,000–$165,000 per year
Design and run cloud or enterprise infrastructure with a focus on security, automation, and reliability. Great fit if you have 8–10+ years in cloud/DevOps/infrastructure, enjoy solving production issues, and want to own architecture standards across teams.
Sr Business Analyst – Grand Homes (Grand Braniff Park)
- Employer: Grand Homes
- Location: Irving, TX (in person)
- Type: Full-time (listed as “Other”)
- Salary: $95,000–$125,000 per year
Use data to improve operations for a major homebuilder, working closely with leadership on reports, dashboards, and process improvements. This role stands out for its strong 401(k) match, relocation help, and visa/green card sponsorship options.
Lead Analytics Engineer – Build Strong Construction & Remodeling
- Employer: Build Strong Construction & Remodeling
- Location: Irving, TX (in person)
- Type: Full-time (listed as “Other”)
- Salary: $130,000–$165,000 per year
Lead the data stack for a construction/remodeling business by building pipelines, models, and dashboards. Ideal if you’re strong in SQL, modern data tools (like dbt/Snowflake/BigQuery), and want to set analytics standards while mentoring others.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Irving employers are clearly investing in senior tech talent right now.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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