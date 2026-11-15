Irving’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in tech and homebuilding. Here are a few solid roles if you like closing deals or bringing products to market.

Employer: Creative Circle (healthcare client)

Creative Circle (healthcare client) Location: Irving, TX (hybrid, 3 days onsite ; also hiring in Edina, Chicago, Centennial)

(hybrid, ; also hiring in Edina, Chicago, Centennial) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own go-to-market strategy for enterprise SaaS, data, analytics, and AI products in healthcare. This is an individual contributor role where you lead launches, build messaging, support sales enablement, and partner closely with Product and Sales. Strong fit if you have 5+ years in B2B SaaS product marketing and can turn complex tech into clear customer stories.

Employer: K. Hovnanian Homes

Location: Irving, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Other (sales role, on-site)

Other (sales role, on-site) Salary: $45,000 – $65,000 per year

Guide buyers through model homes, explain floor plans and pricing, and help families feel confident about their new home purchase. This role mixes sales, customer service, and real estate, with potential commissions and benefits like dental insurance, flexible schedule, parental leave, relocation help, retirement plan, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Marvel Homes

Location: Irving, TX (in person)

(in person) Type: Other (on-site sales)

Other (on-site sales) Salary: $18.00 – $25.00 per hour (about 41 hours/week)

Support homebuyers from first tour to closing by presenting homes, answering questions, and coordinating with sales and construction teams. Good for someone with strong people skills and an interest in residential real estate; offers potential sales incentives plus benefits like dental insurance, flexible schedule, parental leave, relocation assistance, retirement plan, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Irving employers often consider related experience if you show clear interest and effort.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.