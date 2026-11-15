Irving’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with options from call centers to specialty retail. Here are several solid roles if you like helping people and staying active at work.

Employer: Populus Financial Group (ACE Cash Express)

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time (multiple shift options, some Saturdays)

Salary: Not listed

Phone and email support role helping ACE Cash Express customers with questions, issues, and complaints. Good fit if you like structured work, detailed documentation, and steady hours in an office-style setting.

Employer: Texas Original

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a medical cannabis dispensary, managing staff, inventory, cash handling, and compliance. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO) and is ideal for experienced retail leaders ready to run a store.

Employer: Wild Fork

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on retail role in a specialty food store, helping customers with meal ideas, working in freezer environments, and handling cash. Includes strong food-focused perks, bonuses, and growth and is great if you enjoy culinary topics and staying on your feet.

Employer: Sumeer Homes

Location: Irving, TX (in person)

Type: Approximately 35 hours/week

Pay: $18.00–$24.00 per hour

Support homeowners by phone and email with service requests and follow-ups, keeping records and coordinating with internal teams. Offers benefits like health, dental, vision, and a flexible schedule if you want steady hours without full 40+.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Irving roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.