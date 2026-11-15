Irving neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from sports gear to building materials. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Wood pallets / skids

Details: FREE! 2 wood pallets. Sizes are 58" x 24" and 24" x 24". Great for DIY projects, storage, or garden use.

Condition: Not stated, but described as standard pallets.

Location: Southside Irving, pickup near 1413 S Story Rd, Irving, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Two kids tennis rackets (one Head, one Wilson) and a bottle warmer

Details: Perfect for kids learning tennis, plus a handy bottle warmer for baby bottles.

Condition: Not stated.

Pickup info: Poster says: "Just DM me i will leave them out for you."

Location: Escena, Irving, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Items:

2 car bike racks

King size metal bed frame

Rolls of metal fencing

Details: All items are described as in good condition and are free on the curb. First come, first served.

Location: 1004 Old Mill Circle, Towne Lake II, Irving, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Automotive-related free item (details not listed)

Details: The post only says "Dm", so you’ll need to message the poster on Nextdoor to find out what’s available.

Location: Lake Carolyn, Irving, TX

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Irving tend to go fast, so if you see something you like, reach out to the poster or head to the curb pickup spots as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.