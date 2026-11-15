Irving’s food and hospitality scene is busy, especially around DFW and local clubs. Here are several solid full-time roles if you like working with people and staying active on the job.

Employer: Kaapi & Kravings, LLC (Hot Spice Thai Cuisine)

Kaapi & Kravings, LLC (Hot Spice Thai Cuisine) Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time, in person

Pay: Competitive, based on experience

Why it’s worth a look: Lead the front-of-house team, handle guest service, and keep the dining room running smoothly. Good fit if you have restaurant experience and want a step up with leadership and scheduling responsibilities.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: Irving, TX (DFW Airport Marriott)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on role cleaning and resetting guest rooms to hotel standards. Good if you like staying busy, working independently, and being part of a big hotel team near the airport.

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Remington Hospitality Location: Irving, TX (DFW Airport Marriott)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s worth a look: Prep and cook menu items, set up your station, and follow hotel and health rules. Nice fit if you have kitchen experience and want steady work in a large hotel environment.

Employer: Invited Clubs

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; full-time roles may include medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more

Not listed; Why it’s worth a look: Greet members, handle check-ins, answer calls, and help keep the fitness area tidy and welcoming. Great if you enjoy a club atmosphere, talking with people, and promoting classes and events.

If something here feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.