Irving’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from corporate product roles to commission-heavy sales. Here are a few solid leads you can scan fast and apply to today.

Employer: Hilti North America

Hilti North America Location: Irving, TX

Irving, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own the full product lifecycle for a technical construction portfolio, from strategy and roadmap to launches and performance. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years in sales/marketing/product/engineering and want to lead cross-functional projects in a global company.

Employer: max life agency (Kingdom Financial Agency)

max life agency (Kingdom Financial Agency) Location: Irving, TX (Hybrid remote)

Irving, TX (Hybrid remote) Type: 1099 independent contractor

Compensation: 100% commission + bonuses, approx. $70,700–$100,000/year

Sell life and health insurance, annuities, and benefits plans with flexible hours and work-from-home options. Great fit if you’re hungry to learn sales, open to coaching, and comfortable with commission-only income (Texas life license required or willing to get one).

Employer: Michaels

Location: Support Center – Irving, TX

Support Center – Irving, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support category and assortment planning, item setup, and pricing for a major arts-and-crafts retailer. Good for detail-oriented Excel users who like working with product data and want access to benefits, 401(k) match, and employee discounts.

Employer: Hamra Homes LLC

Hamra Homes LLC Location: Irving, TX

Irving, TX Type: Not listed (in-person)

Not listed (in-person) Pay: $45,000–$65,000 per year

Guide buyers through the new-home sales process, from tours to closing, while building long-term relationships. This role suits strong communicators with an interest in real estate and offers potential sales incentives and benefits like health coverage, retirement plan, and tuition reimbursement.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and interviews help you sharpen what you really want.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.