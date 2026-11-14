Irving is busy right now with leadership roles, from hands-on field management to high-level consulting. If you’ve got team-leading experience, there’s solid money and growth on the table.

Employer: Premium Home Design

Premium Home Design Location: Irving, TX (in person)

Type: Full time (onsite construction management)

Full time (onsite construction management) Salary: $90,000–$120,000 per year

Benefits: 401(k) matching, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, relocation assistance

This role leads residential construction and home improvement projects from planning to final walk-through. You’ll manage budgets, schedules, subcontractors, and quality on multiple jobs, so it’s a strong fit if you like being on-site, solving problems, and owning results.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full time

Salary: Not listed

This is a step-up role for someone with at least 1+ year in retail, automotive, or customer-facing leadership. You’ll help run the shop day to day, lead techs and service advisors, handle scheduling and cash, and be the go-to when the Store Manager is out—great path toward full store leadership.

Employer: ECG Management Consultants

Location: Hybrid – Dallas/Irving area preferred (office 2+ days/week when not traveling)

(office 2+ days/week when not traveling) Type: Full time, exempt

Salary: $170,000–$196,400 base + annual incentive eligibility

Travel: About 25%

This is a senior consulting role leading projects that shape how medical groups are run and how providers are paid. Ideal if you have 5+ years in healthcare valuation consulting, strong Excel/PowerPoint skills, and want to manage teams, work directly with hospital and health system clients, and influence strategy nationwide.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.