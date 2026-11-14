Irving is busy and growing, which means steady demand for people who can keep workplaces, money, and communities safe. Here are several solid public safety and security roles hiring now.

Employer: Citi

Citi Location: Irving, TX (Hybrid, U.S.-based)

(Hybrid, U.S.-based) Salary: $114,720 – $172,080/year

Type: Full-time

This is a senior role leading complex fraud, financial crime, and cyber investigations that impact Citi worldwide. Great fit if you have 8+ years of investigative experience, strong report writing, and are comfortable working with law enforcement and testifying in court.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Irving, TX

Pay: $17.60/hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Thu 10:00 PM–6:00 AM; Sat & Sun 6:00 AM–6:00 PM

Work at a logistics/distribution site, checking credentials, monitoring gates, and doing patrols to keep trucks, staff, and property safe. Good for night/weekend availability and people who like a mix of customer service and hands-on security work.

Employer: Allied Universal

Location: Irving, TX

Pay: $16.82/hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00 PM–5:00 AM

Overnight screener role at a logistics/distribution site, focusing on people and package screening, logging activity, and responding to incidents. A good step if you have at least 6 months of security experience and want steady weekday nights.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s often easy to move around once you’re in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.