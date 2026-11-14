Irving’s legal and compliance scene is busy right now, especially around tech, healthcare, and financial crime. If you’ve got a law license or compliance background, there are some strong options here.

Employer: FAM LAW GROUP PLLC (Bishoy Fam Injury Law)

FAM LAW GROUP PLLC (Bishoy Fam Injury Law) Location: Irving, TX (Hybrid)

Salary: $90,000 – $120,000/year + bonuses & commissions

Type: Full-time

This plaintiff-side role comes with a manageable caseload, hybrid schedule, and room to grow your litigation skills. Great fit for new or early-career attorneys with a Texas or Tennessee license, especially if you speak Spanish or Arabic.

Employer: McKesson

Location: Irving, TX

Salary: $129,800 – $216,300 base + bonus potential

Type: Full-time, Director level (Manager-M4)

Lead McKesson’s enterprise IT compliance program across SOX, SOC 1/2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, and DSCSA. Ideal for a senior leader (13+ years’ experience) with strong audit, risk, and control framework skills (COBIT, NIST, ISO 27001) and certifications like CISA, CRISC, CISM, or CISSP preferred.

Employer: MUFG

Location: Irving, TX (4 days in office, 1 remote)

Salary: $70,000 – $82,000/year + bonus eligible

Type: Full-time

Work in MUFG’s Global Financial Crimes Division, focusing on sanctions screening technology, tuning, and watchlist management. Good match if you have a bachelor’s degree, are organized, tech-curious, and interested in foreign policy, international relations, and financial crime compliance.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.