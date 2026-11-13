The Yellow Building at 3901 Jackson St., Irving, TX 75061 is offering a December Holiday Special on event rentals, with Monday–Thursday bookings at 10% off standard rates, Friday–Sunday rentals at $100/hour, and a $100 discount when you book 5 hours. The venue includes tables and chairs for up to 125 guests, kitchen access, a spacious dance floor, and indoor and outdoor spaces, and can be reserved for family dinners and holiday parties by calling 972-904-3374 or booking online at www.yellowbldg.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by WIIA - West Irving Improvement Association