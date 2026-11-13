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Fort Worth
Irving Firefighters at Fort Worth Chili Cook-Off Nov. 14
11 days ago
The Irving Fire Fighters will compete in the 10th Annual Fort Worth Firefighters Chili Cook-Off at General Worth Square in Downtown Fort Worth on Saturday, November 14 at 10:00 AM. Residents are invited to visit the Irving Fire Fighters tent, try their red and green chili, and can buy a limited number of exclusive shirts. Event proceeds benefit the Fort Worth Firefighters Foundation.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Irving Fire Fighters
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