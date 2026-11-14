Irving’s production scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry level warehouse work to early-career engineering. Here are a few strong picks if you like hands-on, get-it-done jobs.

Employer: Abbott

Abbott Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,700 – $101,300 base pay

Early-career engineering role helping improve medical device manufacturing. You’ll support product and process design, testing, and quality work, with room to grow inside a large global healthcare company.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: 2975 Regent Blvd, Irving, TX 75063

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Fri–Mon, 12:30pm–11:00pm (or until work is complete)

Category: Lockbox / payment processing production

Operate scanning and mail-sorting equipment in a high-volume, deadline-driven environment. Good fit if you like routine, machines, and steady production work with clear standards.

Employer: FedEx

FedEx Location: Irving, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Schedule: Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat – 6:00 PM to 12:00 AM

Physical warehouse role moving and scanning packages in a fast-paced setting. No experience or education required, just the ability to lift, move, and stay on your feet for the shift.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link and check back—Irving’s manufacturing and production jobs tend to update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.