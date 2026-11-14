Irving’s tech scene is busy right now—lots of cloud, AI, and data roles with big brands and strong pay. If you’re in IT and anywhere near Las Colinas, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.

Employer: Bright Vision Technologies

Bright Vision Technologies Location: Remote (company based in Irving, TX)

Type: Full-time, direct W2 (no C2C/1099)

Salary: $115,000–$165,000/year

Design and build LLM and GenAI apps with RAG, vector search, and Python APIs. Great fit if you have 5+ years in software/applied AI and want hands-on work with prompts, evaluation, and enterprise integrations.

Employer: VeeRteq Solutions LLC

Location: Irving, TX (hybrid, 3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead Azure AI Document Intelligence solutions for invoices and contracts, targeting 98–99%+ extraction accuracy. Ideal for someone with 10+ years experience, strong Python, OCR/IDP background, and deep Azure ML/Databricks/OpenAI skills.

Employer: McKesson (Macro Helix)

Location: Irving, TX (Las Colinas, hybrid ~2 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $101,000–$168,400/year

Hands-on C#/.NET Core, Angular, and SQL engineering on healthcare products, with exposure to Azure, Databricks, Snowflake and microservices. Great for mid-level devs (4+ years) who want enterprise-scale cloud work and clear pay transparency.

Employer: Gartner

Location: Remote (role listed out of Irving, TX)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $172,000–$202,500/year base + bonus

Executive-level research and advisory role guiding Heads of Infrastructure & Operations on digital workplace, AI-driven automation, and endpoint strategies. Best for seasoned leaders (12+ years) who enjoy writing, speaking, and shaping strategy more than coding.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Irving, TX (hybrid, 3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $159,000–$279,000/year

Own modern data architecture across hybrid cloud and on‑prem in a large banking environment. Deep work with distributed data systems, streaming, AI/ML, RAG, and security; ideal for senior architects with 7+ years in large-scale financial or enterprise data.

Employer: 7‑Eleven

Location: Irving, TX (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not listed (company notes pay range may be provided in-state ads)

Mix of manual and automated testing for APIs, web, and mobile apps, including building and improving automation frameworks. Good match for testers with 3+ years QA experience who like being close to product and dev teams.

Employer: Citi

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $125,760–$188,640/year

Lead Salesforce Marketing Cloud and omni-channel experiences (email, SMS, push) with hands-on work in Java microservices, Oracle, Hive, PySpark, and cloud. A strong fit for 6–10+ years experience and folks who like both architecture and coding.

Employer: 7‑Eleven

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range not listed (company notes ranges may be provided in-state ads)

Lead cloud strategy, DevOps, SRE, and platform engineering across AWS/Azure/GCP with a focus on IaC (Terraform), CI/CD, security, and FinOps. Great for leaders with 10+ years experience and 5+ years managing cloud/DevOps teams.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Irving employers are clearly investing in cloud, AI, and data talent right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.