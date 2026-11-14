Irving HR is busy right now—great mix of hands-on recruiting, strategic HRBP, and workforce planning roles. If you’re in HR and want hybrid corporate work, this is a solid moment to apply.

Employer: CEC

CEC Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role owns full-cycle recruiting for trade and professional roles, especially in electrical/construction. Good fit if you have 2–5 years recruiting in construction, know ATS tools, and like building sourcing strategies and improving hiring processes.

Employer: ECG Management Consultants

Location: Dallas/Irving hybrid option (Dallas office; hybrid 2+ days/week)

(Dallas office; hybrid 2+ days/week) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Estimated base $125,000–$135,000/year + annual incentive + benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, unlimited PTO)

Lead leadership and manager development across a national healthcare consulting firm—design programs, coach leaders, and use data to measure impact. Best for someone with 8+ years in L&D/talent development who enjoys facilitation, coaching, and building enterprise-wide programs.

Employer: Gartner

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time, hybrid

Salary: Estimated base $94,000–$134,000/year + bonus eligibility + benefits (generous PTO, 401(k) match up to $7,200/year, employee stock purchase)

Senior-level HRBP role supporting a global sales organization—you’ll handle workforce planning, succession, employee relations, and comp planning while coaching senior leaders. Ideal if you have 5–7 years progressive HR generalist/HRBP experience and like being a strategic advisor.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (company notes pay may vary by state and role)

Own enterprise workforce planning—governance, headcount planning, and Workday/Adaptive Planning reporting for field and corporate teams. Great if you have 5+ years with HRIS/Workday, position management, and analytics and enjoy building dashboards and scalable processes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—Irving employers are clearly investing in HR right now.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.