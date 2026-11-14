Healthcare hiring around Irving, TX is steady right now, with options from hands-on patient care to high-level informatics leadership. Here are a few strong picks worth a look this week.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

CHRISTUS Health Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time (Monday–Friday, 8 AM–5 PM)

(Monday–Friday, 8 AM–5 PM) Salary: Not listed

Lead how doctors and nurses use the EHR across CHRISTUS acute care hospitals. This role is ideal for an MD/DO with informatics experience who wants to shape clinical workflows, decision support, and quality reporting at a system level.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perioperative RN role providing direct care before, during, and after surgery while also helping lead OR workflow and room assignments. Good fit if you have OR experience, strong aseptic technique, and like being at the center of a fast-moving surgical team.

Employer: Thrive Staffing

Thrive Staffing Location: Irving, TX (travel assignment)

Type: Travel / Contract , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , day shift (about 7 AM–3 PM)

, , , day shift (about 7 AM–3 PM) Pay: $3,428 per week (per listing; based on 8-hr shifts, 40 hrs/week)

Join a busy Cardiac Cath Lab as part of the rapid response team, working with advanced cardiac procedures. You’ll need BLS plus ARRT (R) or RCIS/RCES, and you should be ready for 15 on-call days/month and no time-off requests during the contract.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check the employer’s site for similar roles—they often post related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.