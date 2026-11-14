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🍽️ Irving, TX Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Irving’s food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced shifts and friendly guests. Here are a few solid options if you want to stay in Irving, TX and work in food and hospitality.
Lead Cook / Assistant Manager – New York Eats
- Employer: New York Eats (Irving & Arlington)
- Location: Irving, TX (plus Arlington location)
- Type: Full-time (40–50 hours/week)
- Pay: $600–$1,000 per week
Lead the kitchen and help run daily operations across two locations. Great fit if you have 3+ years line cook experience, a reliable car, and want a mix of cooking, training staff, and keeping the line running smooth.
Server – PINSTACK
- Employer: PINSTACK
- Location: Irving, TX
- Type: Part-time/Other (in person)
- Pay: $2.13/hour + tips (strong servers can earn $20+ per hour in tips)
High-energy spot with bowling, games, and a full restaurant, so there’s lots of chance to earn on busy shifts. You’ll need to be 18+ with food handler and alcohol certifications, and you get employee discounts, paid training, and a flexible schedule.
Front of House – Server – Sandman Hotel Group
- Employer: Sandman Hotel Group / Northland Properties
- Location: Irving, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Hotel restaurant server role focused on guest experience, teamwork, and clean service areas. Good option if you want to grow in hospitality, build people skills, and be part of a larger hotel group with room to move up.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—interviews are where you can ask for the schedule and setup you need.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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