Irving’s retail scene is busy and growing, with grocery and auto shops looking for friendly faces. If you like helping customers and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This is a hands-on assistant manager role in a busy auto service shop, splitting time between the service bay, front counter, and office. You’ll help lead the team, support daily operations, and grow toward full store leadership.

Employer: El Rancho Supermercado

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you enjoy a fast-paced grocery setting and talking with shoppers. You’ll stock and rotate items, keep aisles clean, and help customers find what they need.

Employer: El Rancho Supermercado

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great for someone with meat department experience who likes working behind the counter. You’ll stock fresh and frozen cases, update pricing, keep displays clean, and help customers with meat selections.

Employer: Tom Thumb (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level front-end role where you’ll run the register, bag groceries, grab carts, and keep the checkout area tidy. Good fit if you want flexible hours, weekly pay, and a first step into grocery retail.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read more—sometimes the full posting opens up ideas you hadn’t considered.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.