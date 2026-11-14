Irving’s building scene is busy, and skilled hands are in demand. If you like working with tools, engines, or on active job sites, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Model 1 Commercial Vehicles

Model 1 Commercial Vehicles Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$35/hour

Work on autos, medium/heavy trucks, and buses at a major commercial vehicle dealer. This role offers guaranteed 40 hours (hourly, not flat rate), ongoing training, and solid benefits while you diagnose and repair a wide range of vehicles.

Employer: Hamra Homes LLC

Hamra Homes LLC Location: Irving, TX

Type: Part-time / Trainee (24 hrs/week expected)

Pay: $18–$24/hour

Entry-level spot for someone curious about homebuilding and residential construction. You’ll support project managers, help with schedules and materials, and learn the ropes on active job sites, with paid training and 401(k) match up to 7% listed.

Employer: SITECH-Tejas / HOLT CAT

SITECH-Tejas / HOLT CAT Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7am–5pm

Mid-level role for techs with 4+ years on diesel-powered heavy equipment. You’ll diagnose and repair dozers, excavators, motor graders, and more at a major CAT dealer, with steady hours, advanced tooling, and chances to mentor newer techs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.