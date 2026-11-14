Irving’s finance scene is busy right now, with openings from big national brands and growing local teams. If you’re numbers-minded and like clear career paths, this week has some strong options.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

CHRISTUS Health Location: Irving, TX (onsite, full time)

(onsite, full time) Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed

This role owns biweekly payroll for 5,000+ associates, handling audits, variance analysis, and pay issue resolution. Good fit if you have 2–3 years payroll experience and want steady hours (5 days, 8 hours) in a large healthcare system.

Employer: Ironhorse Funding LLC

Location: Irving, TX (onsite, Mon–Fri)

(onsite, Mon–Fri) Type: Full Time

Salary: $23–$27 per hour

Work in a lively, team-focused office managing accounts receivable and negotiating payment plans. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, HSA/FSA, life insurance, and a dog-friendly vibe.

Employer: Ironhorse Funding LLC

Location: Irving, TX (onsite, Mon–Fri)

(onsite, Mon–Fri) Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed

Turn approved applications into funded loans by reviewing and auditing loan packages for motorcycles, RVs, and more. Great if you’re detail-oriented and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), HSA/FSA, PTO) in a fast-paced lending environment.

Employer: OneMain Financial

Location: Irving, TX – Hybrid (3 days in office: Tue–Thu)

Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed

Lead sales/use and property tax compliance, planning, and audits as the primary indirect tax resource. Ideal for someone with 4+ years multistate indirect tax experience who wants ownership, visibility, and a strong benefits package (health, up to 4% 401(k) match, ESPP, tuition reimbursement, PTO, paid volunteer time).

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Irving, TX, US

Type: Not specified (appears full time)

Not specified (appears full time) Salary: Range may be provided by employer; not specified here

Support planning, budgeting, forecasting, and performance analysis for store operations at a major global brand. Good match if you have 2+ years of financial modeling, strong Excel/BI skills, and like partnering with field operations.

Employer: Cadence Homes

Location: Irving, TX, US (in person)

(in person) Type: Not specified

Not specified Salary: $60,000 – $78,000 per year

Handle GL entries, AP/AR, reconciliations, and month-end close for a residential homebuilder. Nice fit if you want broad hands-on accounting experience plus benefits like 401(k) matching, health/dental/vision, PTO, life insurance, and possible relocation assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level or team. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Irving so they don’t miss a good fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.