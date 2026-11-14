undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
📋 Several Admin & Office Jobs Hiring Now in Irving, Texas
Irving has some solid office jobs open right now, from classic admin roles to higher-level executive support. All of these are full-time and in-person, so they’re great if you like a steady schedule and face-to-face teamwork.
Executive Assistant
- Employer: FDH Aero
- Location: Irving, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support senior leaders at a global aerospace supply chain company. This role is heavy on calendar management, travel planning, executive projects, and cross-department coordination—ideal if you have 5+ years supporting C-suite and like fast-paced, high-responsibility work.
Administrative Assistant
- Employer: Fitness International, LLC (LA Fitness / City Sports Club / Club Studio)
- Location: Irving, TX
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Pay: $25.00/hour
Office support role for the Development/Real Estate team at a major fitness brand. Monday–Friday 8 am–5 pm, strong Excel and Microsoft 365 skills needed, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and free gym access as perks.
Office Admin & Assistant – In Person
- Employer: Skypass Travel
- Location: Irving / Las Colinas, TX
- Type: Full-time, salaried, in-person
- Pay: $55,000–$70,000 per year
Admin role supporting the Leadership Team at a global travel company near DFW Airport. You’ll manage calendars, travel, expense reports, office supplies, and visitor flow—great fit if you’re organized, know MS Office and QuickBooks, and like a steady Mon–Fri, 9 am–5:30 pm schedule.
Front Office Associate
- Employer: Ideal Dental
- Location: Irving, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Front desk role in a busy dental office, focused on greeting patients, managing appointments, and handling financial agreements. Good for people who enjoy customer service and want medical, dental discounts, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) in a healthcare setting.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.