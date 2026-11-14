Irving has some solid office jobs open right now, from classic admin roles to higher-level executive support. All of these are full-time and in-person, so they’re great if you like a steady schedule and face-to-face teamwork.

Employer: FDH Aero

FDH Aero Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support senior leaders at a global aerospace supply chain company. This role is heavy on calendar management, travel planning, executive projects, and cross-department coordination—ideal if you have 5+ years supporting C-suite and like fast-paced, high-responsibility work.

Employer: Fitness International, LLC (LA Fitness / City Sports Club / Club Studio)

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time, on-site

Pay: $25.00/hour

Office support role for the Development/Real Estate team at a major fitness brand. Monday–Friday 8 am–5 pm, strong Excel and Microsoft 365 skills needed, with medical, dental, vision, PTO, and free gym access as perks.

Employer: Skypass Travel

Location: Irving / Las Colinas, TX

Type: Full-time, salaried, in-person

Pay: $55,000–$70,000 per year

Admin role supporting the Leadership Team at a global travel company near DFW Airport. You’ll manage calendars, travel, expense reports, office supplies, and visitor flow—great fit if you’re organized, know MS Office and QuickBooks, and like a steady Mon–Fri, 9 am–5:30 pm schedule.

Employer: Ideal Dental

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role in a busy dental office, focused on greeting patients, managing appointments, and handling financial agreements. Good for people who enjoy customer service and want medical, dental discounts, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) in a healthcare setting.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and send your resume while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.