These Irving cats are looking for safe, loving homes. Each one has a unique story and needs a special person or family to step up for them.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $70

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Irving, TX)

Tama is a very playful, active cat who loves attention and “talking” with her person. Once she trusts you, she wants to be all about you and enjoys exploring outside with her human. She currently lives with her brother and they get along well most of the time.

Her owner notes she needs a very clean litter box and ideally a second box, or she may pee outside the box. With someone patient and tidy about litter, she can be a wonderful companion.

👉 Meet Tama and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red tabby

Orange/Red tabby Adoption fee: $70

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Irving, TX)

Garfield is described as nice, goofy, and very cuddly. He’s a big people-cat once he feels safe, though he can be a bit of a scaredy cat at first in new places. He loves to play with just about anything and has a funny habit of wanting to chew on shoelaces.

Garfield is bonded to his brother Tama and needs at least one feline friend. If you don’t adopt him with Tama, his owner asks that you already have a cat at home, as Garfield gets lonely and will cry without a companion.

👉 Meet Garfield and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Tabby

Tabby Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Fawn tabby

Tan/Fawn tabby Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed)

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Irving, TX)

Simba is a senior boy who has been with his person since he was a kitten. His owner recently welcomed a new baby and, with a heavy heart, is looking for a new home for him. Simba does best in a home without other pets or children.

He is loving and affectionate, enjoys cuddling, and likes being near his person. Even though he’s older, his owner says he still has the heart and spirit of a kitten.

👉 Meet Simba and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Irving, TX and have room in your home and heart, please consider applying for one of these cats or sharing their links with friends and neighbors.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.