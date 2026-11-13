Irving’s creative scene is busy right now—especially for digital, fashion, and UX talent. If you’re in design or production, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Photon

Photon Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a global design team, keep projects moving in Jira, and help connect designers with product and engineering. Great fit if you love UX workflows, Figma/FigJam, and being the organized hub for a distributed creative crew.

Employer: BIOWORLD MERCHANDISING

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level role leading licensed accessories design with a focus on pop culture and streetwear. You’ll own trend research, line planning, tech packs, and mentor other designers, with a 3 days in-office / 2 days from home schedule.

Employer: Gartner

Location: Irving, TX (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000–$167,000 base + bonus eligibility

Lead and grow a UX team while still doing hands-on work across research, prototyping, and design. This role is big on AI-focused UX, cross-functional leadership, and comes with strong benefits, PTO, and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills and tools they want.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.