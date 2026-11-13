Irving’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with roles ranging from creative product work to big-ticket B2B deals. Here are a few solid options if you’re ready for your next move.

Employer: Freight Flex

Freight Flex Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $48,000–$50,000 base + 12% commission (est. $75,000–$120,000+ first year)

Entry-level B2B sales role at a fast-growing 3PL logistics company, perfect for recent or soon-to-be grads who want strong training and clear earning potential. Monday–Friday schedule, hybrid after 90 days, with health benefits, 401(k) + match, PTO, and room to grow in logistics sales.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Likely full-time (corporate role)

Likely full-time (corporate role) Salary: Range may be provided by employer in posting (not listed in text)

Corporate comms role shaping how messages flow inside a huge global brand. You’ll plan campaigns, write and edit content, manage the intranet and internal events calendar, and track metrics to see what’s working.

Employer: Michaels

Location: Support Center – Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit if you like both creativity and organization. You’ll help manage product timelines, packaging, samples, and category insights for a major arts-and-crafts retailer, with access to benefits, 401(k) with match, and employee discounts.

Employer: CONVERGIX Automation Solutions

Location: Irving, TX (travel 50%+ in US & Canada)

(travel 50%+ in US & Canada) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes profit sharing and benefits)

Senior B2B sales role selling complex automation systems across industries like consumer products, life sciences, automotive, and more. Ideal if you have 5+ years in technical or capital equipment sales and want ownership of a high-value pipeline plus strong benefits and profit sharing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the company has related roles posted too. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.