Irving’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially for electrical pros. If you’ve got power systems or building systems experience, there are some strong six‑figure options on the table.

Employer: Kimley-Horn

Kimley-Horn Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead electrical, instrumentation, and SCADA design for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. This role is ideal if you have 5+ years in water/wastewater, enjoy mentoring younger engineers, and want access to strong benefits, 2:1 401(k) match, and half-day Fridays.

Employer: Shermco Industries

Shermco Industries Location: Irving, TX (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: USD $100,000 – $140,000/year

Mid-level Power System Studies Engineer role focused on arc flash, short circuit, and protective device coordination studies for industrial, commercial, and utility systems. Great fit if you like deep technical work with tools like SKM, ETAP, or EasyPower and want to mentor junior engineers while still being hands-on.

Employer: Jobot (for a top-ranked engineering consulting firm)

Jobot (for a top-ranked engineering consulting firm) Location: Irving, TX (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $165,000/year

Senior role combining electrical design and project management for commercial building systems (power, lighting, fire alarm). Perfect if you have 6+ years in MEP, are strong in Revit and AutoCAD, and want bonuses, 401(k), full benefits, and flexible schedules while leading projects and mentoring others.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—Irving firms are growing, and strong electrical talent often gets a second look.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.