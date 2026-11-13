Irving’s facilities and HVAC scene is busy right now, especially around data centers and healthcare. If you’ve got mechanical skills and like keeping buildings running, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time, union (bargaining unit)

Pay: $43.05/hour (per CBA/rate sheet)

Work on state-of-the-art commercial and industrial chillers for data centers, with factory certification, extensive training, tools, uniforms, and a company vehicle provided. Great fit if you have 3+ years chiller/HVAC experience and are a union member (or willing to join) and want a clear path to grow your skills.

Employer: HCA Healthcare – Medical City Las Colinas

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time, leadership

Salary: Not listed (role is incentive eligible)

Lead facilities for a 200,000–500,000 sq ft hospital, overseeing maintenance, safety, and regulatory compliance (Joint Commission, CMS, OSHA). Comes with a big benefits package (medical, vision, 401(k) with match, tuition and loan assistance, paid leave) and the chance to build and mentor a facilities team in a major healthcare system.

Employer: Innova

Location: Irving, TX (field + warehouse)

Type: Full-time, traveling technician

Pay: $30.00 – $40.00/hour

Senior-level HVAC role doing complex diagnostics, repairs, and refurb work both at client sites and in the warehouse. Good match if you have 5–7+ years HVAC service experience, like solving tough technical problems, and don’t mind regular travel plus mentoring junior techs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the employer lists related roles once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.