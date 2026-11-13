Irving’s logistics scene is busy right now, with roles from warehouse inventory to high-end buying. If you like keeping products moving and details tight, these are worth a look.

Employer: Activ8 Recruitment & Solutions (international logistics & freight forwarding company)

Activ8 Recruitment & Solutions (international logistics & freight forwarding company) Location: Irving, TX (Dallas branch with on-site warehouse)

(Dallas branch with on-site warehouse) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee daily air import operations from origin to final delivery, including documentation, customs clearance, and final-mile coordination. Great fit if you have freight forwarding experience (air import preferred) and want to lead a team, work with overseas agents, and help improve processes in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Reliable Safety & Flow Corporation

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the distribution center by keeping inventory accurate and optimized: cycle counts, physical inventories, resolving “zero picks,” and handling receiving admin and OS&D reporting. Good for someone detail-focused with inventory management or warehouse experience, strong Excel skills, and an interest in continuous improvement.

Employer: Bachendorf's

Location: Listed as Irving, TX (corporate office near University Park / Dallas)

Listed as (corporate office near University Park / Dallas) Type: Full-time

Salary: Commensurate with experience + performance bonuses

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9 AM–5 PM, no weekends

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, PTO

Lead the Certified Pre-Owned Rolex buying program, from sourcing and pricing to certification and store allocation. Ideal if you have deep Rolex knowledge, love data and market research, and want to own and grow a high-end CPO business while working closely with senior leadership.

If any of these feel close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture, and you might be a better fit than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.