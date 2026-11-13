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🚚 Irving, TX Supply Chain & Logistics – Multiple Solid Openings
Irving’s logistics scene is busy right now, with roles from warehouse inventory to high-end buying. If you like keeping products moving and details tight, these are worth a look.
Air Import Supervisor
- Employer: Activ8 Recruitment & Solutions (international logistics & freight forwarding company)
- Location: Irving, TX (Dallas branch with on-site warehouse)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee daily air import operations from origin to final delivery, including documentation, customs clearance, and final-mile coordination. Great fit if you have freight forwarding experience (air import preferred) and want to lead a team, work with overseas agents, and help improve processes in a fast-paced environment.
Inventory Control Specialist
- Employer: Reliable Safety & Flow Corporation
- Location: Irving, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support the distribution center by keeping inventory accurate and optimized: cycle counts, physical inventories, resolving “zero picks,” and handling receiving admin and OS&D reporting. Good for someone detail-focused with inventory management or warehouse experience, strong Excel skills, and an interest in continuous improvement.
Lead Buyer – Rolex Certified Pre-Owned
- Employer: Bachendorf's
- Location: Listed as Irving, TX (corporate office near University Park / Dallas)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Commensurate with experience + performance bonuses
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9 AM–5 PM, no weekends
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays, PTO
Lead the Certified Pre-Owned Rolex buying program, from sourcing and pricing to certification and store allocation. Ideal if you have deep Rolex knowledge, love data and market research, and want to own and grow a high-end CPO business while working closely with senior leadership.
If any of these feel close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives a clearer picture, and you might be a better fit than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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