Irving has a steady flow of office and admin jobs right now, especially in healthcare and customer-focused companies. Here are a few solid full-time roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

CHRISTUS Health Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full Time (5 days, 8-hour shifts)

(5 days, 8-hour shifts) Salary: Not listed

Work in philanthropy operations for a major healthcare system, handling reports, data, and projects that support fundraising. Best for someone with 4+ years of similar experience and a bachelor’s degree, plus comfort with Raiser’s Edge or other donor databases and Microsoft Office.

Employer: Advanced Home Health Services

Advanced Home Health Services Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full Time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep home health visits running smoothly by managing schedules and following company compliance and code of conduct standards. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, like structure, and are comfortable working within clear policies and procedures.

Employer: CarMax

Location: Irving, TX (Texas Stadium location)

Type: Full Time

Pay: $15.50 – $23.30/hour

Be the admin backbone of a busy CarMax store—processing sales and auction paperwork, handling cash, and helping customers with documents. This role is fast-paced, customer-facing, and comes with paid sick time, vacation, and holidays for full-time associates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has related roles you can explore from the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.