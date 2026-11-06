🍽️ Irving, TX Food & Hospitality – Several Local Roles Open Now

Irving’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring people who like fast pace and friendly service. Here are a few solid options if you want to work with guests, food, and drinks.

Employer: TPG Hotels and Resorts

TPG Hotels and Resorts Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time (PM shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Mix cocktails, beers, wines, and specialty drinks while keeping the bar fun and welcoming. This hotel role comes with potential health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and hotel discounts, plus lots of guest interaction and teamwork with the rest of the staff.

Employer: McDonald’s (SLI Enterprises franchise)

Location: Irving, TX (and other DFW locations)

(and other DFW locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead shifts and a key department like Guest Service, Kitchen, or People in a fast-paced restaurant setting. Good fit if you have some management or restaurant/retail experience and want training, growth opportunities, and flexible schedules with a big, well-known brand.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.