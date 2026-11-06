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🍽️ Irving, TX Food & Hospitality – Several Local Roles Open Now
Irving’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring people who like fast pace and friendly service. Here are a few solid options if you want to work with guests, food, and drinks.
Bartender – PM Shifts
- Employer: TPG Hotels and Resorts
- Location: Irving, TX
- Type: Full-time (PM shifts)
- Salary: Not listed
Mix cocktails, beers, wines, and specialty drinks while keeping the bar fun and welcoming. This hotel role comes with potential health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and hotel discounts, plus lots of guest interaction and teamwork with the rest of the staff.
Department Manager
- Employer: McDonald’s (SLI Enterprises franchise)
- Location: Irving, TX (and other DFW locations)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead shifts and a key department like Guest Service, Kitchen, or People in a fast-paced restaurant setting. Good fit if you have some management or restaurant/retail experience and want training, growth opportunities, and flexible schedules with a big, well-known brand.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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