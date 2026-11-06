💻 Irving IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Now Hiring

Irving’s tech scene is busy right now—solid options whether you love front-end work, enterprise tools, or big-company infrastructure.

Employer: Frontline Source Group (Direct Hire for client)

Frontline Source Group (Direct Hire for client) Location: Irving, TX | Type: Full-time

| Full-time Salary: Not listed

Newly created role where you own and grow a Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM environment. Great fit if you have 3–6 years of D365 admin experience and want to work closely with sales/ops teams, shape processes, and enjoy medical, dental, vision, PTO, and holidays.

Employer: McKesson

Location: Irving, TX | Type: Full-time

| Full-time Salary: $114,000 – $190,000 base, plus potential bonus/long-term incentives

Senior product role owning the strategy and roadmap for digital workplace tools like Google Workspace, Chrome Enterprise, endpoint devices, and collaboration tech. Ideal if you have 7+ years in technical product management and want big impact at a Fortune 10 healthcare leader.

Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Location: Irving, TX | Type: Full-time

| Full-time Salary: $80,000 – $125,000 per year

Hands-on front-end developer role building responsive UIs with Angular, TypeScript, HTML5, CSS3, and REST APIs. Good match if you like clean code, testing (Jasmine/Karma), and working in Agile teams with designers and backend devs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.