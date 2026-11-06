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💻 Irving IT Jobs: Multiple High-Paying Tech Roles Now Hiring
Irving’s tech scene is busy right now—solid options whether you love front-end work, enterprise tools, or big-company infrastructure.
CRM Administrator – Microsoft Dynamics 365
- Employer: Frontline Source Group (Direct Hire for client)
- Location: Irving, TX | Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Newly created role where you own and grow a Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM environment. Great fit if you have 3–6 years of D365 admin experience and want to work closely with sales/ops teams, shape processes, and enjoy medical, dental, vision, PTO, and holidays.
End User Computing & Digital Experience Technical Product Manager
- Employer: McKesson
- Location: Irving, TX | Type: Full-time
- Salary: $114,000 – $190,000 base, plus potential bonus/long-term incentives
Senior product role owning the strategy and roadmap for digital workplace tools like Google Workspace, Chrome Enterprise, endpoint devices, and collaboration tech. Ideal if you have 7+ years in technical product management and want big impact at a Fortune 10 healthcare leader.
Angular Developer
- Employer: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
- Location: Irving, TX | Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $125,000 per year
Hands-on front-end developer role building responsive UIs with Angular, TypeScript, HTML5, CSS3, and REST APIs. Good match if you like clean code, testing (Jasmine/Karma), and working in Agile teams with designers and backend devs.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed on the same company page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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