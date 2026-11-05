🛒 Irving, TX Customer Service & Retail – Multiple Roles Up to $20/hr

Irving’s customer service and retail scene is busy right now, with options from big brands to hands-on trades. If you like helping people or staying active on your feet, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington Stores, Inc. Location: 3701 Irving Mall, Irving, TX 75062

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $13.50 – $15.50 per hour

This is a step-up leadership role on the front end, working closely with store management on merchandising, customer service, and operations. Comes with growth opportunities, flexible hours, 15–30% associate discount, medical/dental/vision, PTO, paid holidays, and 401(k).

Employer: Dimension Hospitality, LLC

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Front desk hotel role where you handle check-ins/outs, reservations, and guest questions. Good fit if you’re friendly, organized, and open to flexible shifts including weekends/holidays, with chances to grow in hotel operations.

Employer: ADT

Location: 8880 Esters Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 (onsite, hybrid after training)

Type: Full-Time (onsite with potential hybrid)

Full-Time (onsite with potential hybrid) Pay: $17.00/hr starting, rising to $19.00/hr + $1/hr onsite/hybrid differential

You’ll answer alarm calls, dispatch authorities, and support customers during security events—work that directly helps save lives. Includes paid training, strong benefits (medical, 401(k)+match, PTO, holidays), and a clear path to promotion. Applications accepted until 12/14/26; start date 1/11/27.

Employer: ADT

Location: 8880 Esters Blvd, Irving, TX 75063 (onsite, hybrid after training)

Type: Full-Time (onsite with potential hybrid)

Full-Time (onsite with potential hybrid) Pay: $17.00/hr starting, rising to $20.00/hr + $1/hr onsite/hybrid differential

More tech-focused than the role above: you’ll take inbound calls after alarm events, troubleshoot devices, and update accounts while coordinating with emergency services. Comes with paid training, strong benefits, shift differentials, and career development. Applications accepted until 12/14/26; start date 1/11/27.

Employer: H‑E‑B

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-Time, Overnight

Pay: Not listed

Night shift role stocking shelves, unloading trucks, and keeping grocery aisles organized. Great if you like physical work, a team environment, and quieter overnight hours; must be 18+ and able to lift heavy items and work weekends/holidays.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Hybrid remote in Irving, TX 75039

Type: Internship

Pay: $10.00 – $20.00 per hour

Hands-on tailoring role doing fittings, sewing, and finishing on men’s and women’s clothing. Ideal if you enjoy fashion, detailed work, and customer interaction; sewing/alterations experience is important, with room to grow your skills.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.