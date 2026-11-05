📋 Irving TX Admin Jobs with Multiple $19+/hr Openings

Irving has some solid office jobs right now, especially if you’re organized, friendly, and good on the phone. Here are several admin and front desk roles hiring in-person.

Employer: XL Pro Staffing and Consulting Group

XL Pro Staffing and Consulting Group Location: Irving, TX 75261

Salary: $19.00–$21.00/hr

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 9:00 AM–6:00 PM

Support the admin team with daily office tasks, data entry, and record keeping. This role is great if you’re bilingual in English and Spanish, detail-focused, and want solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k)).

Employer: Corporate Hospitality Housing

Corporate Hospitality Housing Location: Irving, TX

Salary: $19.00–$23.00/hr

Type: Full-time, in-person

Front desk role handling 80–100 calls per shift, routing calls, stocking supplies, and keeping the office organized. Good fit if you’re calm on the phone, strong with Microsoft Office & Google Suite, and have customer service experience.

Employer: Independence Title (Compass International Holdings / Anywhere Integrated Services)

Location: Las Colinas – Irving, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, in-office

Front desk role at a real estate title company, greeting visitors, answering phones, handling mail, and helping escrow teams open new files. Nice option if you want career growth, training, and benefits (medical, dental, vision, paid holidays, 401(k) match) and have at least 1 year of admin experience.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Irving, TX (may relocate to Arlington, TX in future)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, in-person with occasional hybrid

Admin support for property management, including phones, tenant requests, mail, invoices, and reports. Good if you’re strong with Word, Excel, Outlook, like detailed work, and want a role that includes a company-provided cell phone.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good admin spots in Irving tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.