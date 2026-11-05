📣 Irving, TX Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Career Paths

Irving’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level tech sales to senior product leadership. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: 401 Las Colinas Blvd W, Irving, TX (on-site, hybrid schedule)

(on-site, hybrid schedule) Type: OTHER (full-time schedule)

OTHER (full-time schedule) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Application deadline: November 18, 2026 (may close early)

Work in a sales-driven contact center helping business owners choose secure, modern payment solutions (POS, eCommerce, mobile). You’ll handle mostly pre-qualified leads, manage the full sales cycle, get structured training and mentorship, and work a steady Monday–Friday, 9am–6pm CST schedule.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Irving, TX (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed (7-Eleven notes pay may vary by state and role)

Lead a major slice of 7-Eleven’s digital demand chain and logistics products, from strategy and roadmap to launch and adoption. This is a senior individual-contributor role for someone with 7+ years in digital product management and deep experience in supply chain, retail, or logistics, working closely with engineering, data, and operations.

Employer: ITAD USA®

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base salary + uncapped commission

Great fit if you’re new to sales and want into tech and sustainability. You’ll prospect via phone, email, and LinkedIn, qualify leads, and book meetings for senior sales leaders while learning modern B2B sales and working with enterprise clients in a growing, eco-focused industry.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and benefits, and similar roles are often posted nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.