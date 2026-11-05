⚖️ Irving, TX Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Openings

Irving’s legal job scene is busy right now, especially for folks with litigation, healthcare privacy, and in‑house counsel experience. If you’re ready to level up your career, these roles offer strong pay and solid growth paths.

Employer: Tyson & Mendes

Tyson & Mendes Location: Irving, TX (Dallas office, hybrid 1–2 days in office)

(Dallas office, hybrid 1–2 days in office) Salary: $33–$42/hour + overtime at 1.5x

Type: Full-time

This role supports civil litigation and insurance defense attorneys with filings, deadlines, trial prep, and scheduling. Best fit if you have 3+ years as a litigation legal assistant, know Texas state and federal courts, and want a 37.5-hour workweek, strong benefits, and clear room to grow.

Note: Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same position—no need to apply twice.

Employer: Tyson & Mendes

Tyson & Mendes Location: Irving, TX (Dallas team; flexible work model: remote/hybrid/onsite)

(Dallas team; flexible work model: remote/hybrid/onsite) Salary: $100,000–$145,000/year + bonus potential

Type: Full-time

Handle sophisticated insurance defense matters with 5–8 years of litigation experience and an active Texas Bar. You’ll manage your own caseload, from discovery through trial, with billable-hours bonuses, CLEs, paid bar fees, and a defined path to partnership.

Employer: CHRISTUS Health

Location: Irving, TX

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8–5)

Lead the system-wide HIPAA privacy program for CHRISTUS Health, including policy development, training, audits, and breach investigations. Ideal if you have 5–7+ years in healthcare compliance/privacy, know hospital operations, and can guide Privacy Managers and Compliance Officers across multiple entities.

Employer: Paychex

Location: Irving, TX

Salary: $145,400–$228,500/year (base range)

(base range) Type: Full-time

Senior in-house role supporting the PEO and insurance agency arms of Paychex. You’ll manage EPLI and other litigation, oversee outside counsel, handle commercial contracts, and advise on employment law, benefits, and regulatory compliance. Best for attorneys with 10+ years’ experience and strong litigation and counseling skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Irving employers are growing fast, and strong legal talent is in demand.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.