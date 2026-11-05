🏥 Irving, TX Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings This Month

Healthcare hiring around Irving, TX is steady right now, from front-desk dental roles to high-paying clinical positions and travel therapy.

Here are several solid options to check out:

Employer: ShiftKey

ShiftKey Location: Irving, TX (hybrid: 3 days in office, 2 remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about verifying healthcare provider credentials in a high-volume, fast-paced setting. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, like clear performance metrics, and want strong benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match up to 6%, PTO, and more) at a growing healthcare tech company.

Employer: Love Your Smile Dentistry

Love Your Smile Dentistry Location: Irving, TX (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

If you have an active Texas RDA license, this job mixes chairside assisting with front-office work like scheduling, insurance, and patient communication. Great if you enjoy a busy dental office, building patient relationships, and being the friendly face of the practice.

Employer: American Traveler

American Traveler Location: Irving, TX

Type: Travel assignment (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, days)

Pay: $2,019 per week (plus stipends/benefits per agency)

13-week day-shift OT travel contract with a national, Joint Commission–certified agency. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, housing allowance, 401(k), and travel/licensure reimbursements if you have your OT license and BLS and want to boost your income while exploring Texas.

Employer: Option Care Health

Option Care Health Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $126,505.85 – $210,858.08/year

Entry-level clinical pharmacy in home infusion, focused on designing and monitoring patient-specific care plans, sterile compounding, and patient/caregiver education. Ideal if you’re a licensed pharmacist looking for strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement) and want to grow in an alternate-site/home care setting.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Irving tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.