🍽️ Irving, TX Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Irving’s food and hotel scene is busy right now, with new spots growing and long-time favorites adding staff. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and free coffee or meals, this week has some solid options.

Employer: FAR Out Hospitality

Location: Irving, TX (Las Colinas area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000 – $100,000 per year

This is a leadership role with a chef-driven restaurant group known for scratch kitchens across Texas (Pacific Table, Maria’s Mexican Kitchen, Press Cafe, and more). You’ll run the restaurant, grow a team, and get health, dental, vision, PTO, paid training, and daily meal comp.

Employer: Candlewood Suites

Location: Irving, TX 75063

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00 – $16.00 per hour

Overnight front desk role handling check-ins, check-outs, and nightly accounting. Good fit if you have hotel or customer service experience, like quieter night shifts, and want an employee discount on stays.

Employer: BEAME Bubble Tea & Coffee Bar

Location: Irving, TX

Type: In-person (schedule not listed)

Pay: $9.00 – $15.00 per hour

Make bubble tea, coffee, smoothies, and specialty drinks in a fun, fast-paced café. Comes with employee discount and flexible schedule, great if you want hours that can work around school or another job.

Employer: Shreem Capital (Las Colinas hotel)

Location: Irving, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: $130,000 – $150,000 per year

Senior leadership role overseeing the hotel’s restaurant, bistro, and banquet spaces. Includes health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, paid training, referral program, and IHG travel discounts—ideal for someone with 5+ years F&B leadership in hotels or upscale restaurants.

Employer: Haraz Coffee House

Location: Irving, TX (plus new Celina, TX location)

Type: Part-time and Full-time (in person)

Pay: Not listed

Serve Yemeni cardamom coffee, specialty lattes, teas, and pastries in a modern coffee house. No barista experience required—they train, but you’ll need a Texas food handler card within 60 days and flexible availability.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.